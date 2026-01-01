Boston Bruins News: Brad Marchand, Tanner Jeannot, Morgan Geekie, Team USA

On Wednesday, Team Canada released their roster for the Olympics in February. After being represented in the 4 Nations Faceoff with Brad Marchand, the Black and Gold won't have anyone on Team Canada in the Olympics.

That's because Marchand is playing for the Florida Panthers this season after being traded there at the deadline last March. Boston had one forward who deserved to be part of the roster, but in the end, Morgan Geekie was snubbed from the team. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Geekie was snubbed, and it'll be interesting if he gets a call should some players get injured before the break in early February.

Speaking of Marchand, he will not face any disciplinary action from the NHL, according to Elliotte Friedman, for his hit to the head in overtime on Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson.

Anyway, as far as Team USA goes for their Olympic roster, it will be announced on the NBC Today show on Friday morning during the 8 a.m. EST hour.

Tanner Jeannot still not ready

The Bruins played the third game of their five-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers and won 6-2 on Wednesday night. At the optional team morning skate, Tanner Jeannot was on the ice with his teammates, but still wearing a red non-contact jersey, which isn't a great sign that he'll be back in the lineup anytime soon.

“Little steps, I would say. I don’t know how close he is,” Sturm said of Jeannot. “We’ll see how he does today, and hopefully he’s going to be better tomorrow.”

The next stop on the road trip is Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks, before the trip ends with a stop against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, before the Black and Gold finally fly home next week.

P-Bruins fall to Springfield

As good as the Providence Bruins have been this year, they closed out the 2025 calendar year with a 4-2 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds on the road on Wednesday afternoon. Patrick Brown had a goal and an assist for the P-Bruins, and defenseman Victor Soderstrom scored the other goal. Providence outshot Springfield, 42-24, in the loss.