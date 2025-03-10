Boston Bruins News: Brad Marchand speaks, Matthew Poitras demotion, NHL suspension

For the first time since being traded last Friday, former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand spoke with the media on Monday down in Sunrise and his new organization, the Florida Panthers. Marchand got choked up at times when speaking about his time with the Black and Gold and returning on Tuesday night with his team to the TD Garden.

"I'm extremely proud of how things went there,'' Marchand said. "It was very disappointing things didn't get done. I love the organization and wanted to stay there, but I know business is business."



Marchand does understand that this is a business and that he has a better chance to win another Stanley Cup now in Florida than he does in Boston. He also took out a full page ad in Monday's Boston Globe with a message to Bruins fans. He won't play in the game as he is still out injured from a hit he took on March 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Matthew Poitras is with the Providence Bruins

Over the weekend, the Bruins announced that Matthew Poitras was sent down to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). It was thought at the time that it was a paper transaction so that he could be eligible for the AHL playoffs next month. It wasn't.

Poitras was on the ice with the P-Bruins for practice on Monday morning, meaning that he'll remain there. It may not be a bad move for the youngster who was taking a physical pounding in the NHL and was struggling to produce. It's not the worst thing in the world right now for him. Interim coach Joe Sacco explained why he was sent down.

Panthers will be missing Aaron Ekblad vs. Bruins

When the Panthers take to the ice Tuesday night against the Black and Gold, not only will they be without Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk, but they'll also be missing a defenseman, Aaron Ekblad, who has been suspended by the NHL.

Monday night, the NHL announced that Ekblad would be suspended for the rest of the regular season and the beginning of the playoffs for violating the NHL and NHL Players’ Association’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. It is a 20-game suspension for physical Florida blueliner. That is a big loss.