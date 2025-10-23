Boston Bruins News: Brad Marchand's future, scoring prospects, more

Tuesday night at the TD Garden, former Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand made his return as a member of the Florida Panthers for the first time as a player following last March's trade. Florida came to Boston after the deadline, but Marchand was still out injured.

Marchand picked up two assists in Florida's 4-3 win on a goal with 26 seconds left off a lucky bounce. It was the fifth straight loss for the Black and Gold, while the Panthers ended a four-game losing streak. Following the game and an emotional tribute during the first TV timeout, Marchand spoke with the media and discussed life after his playing days. He was asked if he could see himself coming back to the Bruins organization in some capacity.

"If I'm being completely honest, absolutely,'' Marchand said. "It's an organization that I feel like I'll always be a part of. ... It'd be hard not to want to be involved."

He would be welcomed back with open arms and would follow Zdeno Chara's footsteps after he recently joined. Marchand will also have his number raised to the rafters at some point, too, like Chara is in January.

Baby Bruins on fire

Through eight games this year, the Bruins are struggling to score. I know, it's not a surprise after the underwhelming moves made by GM Don Sweeney over the summer. It doesn't appear that the depth scoring is going to be solved anytime soon, but if reinforcements are needed, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) have some players who are off to a scorching start this year.

Providence has six players currently in the Top 20 in the AHL in points through the first couple of weeks of the season. Georgii Merkulov, Fabian Lysell, Alex Steeves, Matej Blumel, Riley Tufte, and Patrick Brown.

The first four names are players who could be brought up at some point to be injected into the lineup. On Wednesday, the Bruins brought up defenseman Michael Callahan after they placed Jordan Harris on injured reserve.

Annual Halloween visit

Every year at this time, some members of the Bruins dress up in Halloween costumes and visit Mass General Brigham for Children. It is a day that the patients enjoy and the players enjoy bringing a smile to their faces.

This year, Johnny Beecher, Fraser Minten, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic and Jeremy Swayman dressed up as the Avengers. This came after the Bruins held an optional skate earlier in the day at Warrior Ice Arena.