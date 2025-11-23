Boston Bruins News: Big injury development, apology accepted, Pastrnak's expectations

The Boston Bruins have been without top center Elias Lindholm since late October, when he took a hit from Jordan Greenway of the Buffalo Sabres. Mrat Khusnutdinov replaced him for a while on the first line, but Pavel Zacha was moved there on Friday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

On Saturday, the Bruins practiced in Northern California ahead of Sunday night's game against the San Jose Sharks, and Lindholm was a full participant. Of course, following practice, head coach Marco Sturm was not committed to him playing against the Sharks.

“Doesn’t mean anything yet. We’ll see, still going day by day,” Sturm said. “See how he feels today, see how he feels tomorrow, and kind of go from there.”

When it was announced that Lindholm would be going on the trip, it raised some eyebrows, and you had to think, if he was traveling, he was going to play at some point. Playing on Sunday, if he's cleared, would be ideal with the Bruins off until Wednesday night against the New York Islanders.

Darcy Kuemper apologizes to David Pastrnak

Tied 1-1 in overtime on Friday night, David Pastrnak carried the puck into the offensive zone before making a cross-ice pass to Morgan Geekie. Boston's leading goal-scorer beat Los Angeles goalie Darcy Kuemper for his second goal of the game for the 2-1 win.

Pastrnak was skating across the ice to celebrate with his teammate when cameras caught Kuemper trying to intentionally trip him. According to NESN reporter Adam Pellerin, Pastrnak said that Kuemper texted him to apologize.

David Pastrnak's claims more offense on the way

Sturm shook up his line against the Kings. He moved Zacha and Matej Blümel to the first line with Pastrnak. Zacha and Pastrnak have played together before, and Sturm slotting Blümel there to make it an all-Czechia line made sense. Pastrnak and Zacha can be two mentors for the youngster, and Pastrnak expects more from that line going forward.

“He’s an awesome kid. Really humble and a great kid. He makes it easy to like him and be around him. Very positive guy,” Pastrnak said of Blümel. “We feel like we have much better in us. It was the first game with (Blümel), and even with Pav, it has been a while. I would expect much better from us.”