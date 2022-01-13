Winner Winner! Are the Boston Bruins making a comeback under Joe Sacco?

As Sunday came and went, the Bruins celebrated one hundred years of wins, losses, and incredible historic moments. The Bruins faced their long-time rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, and won the game with a shocking score of 6-3. Bruins players scored three goals in the first period, one in the second, and two in the third.

Through the season thus far, puck handling has been a proven struggle for the team. This game in particular showed more shots on goal in the first period alone over the shots on goal in earlier season games. With the known struggle of the Bruins, it seems as though Sacco has discovered a way to wake up the team and improve shots on goal as well as possibly raising team morale in the process. Both Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle scored two goals each in this game, the other goals being from David Pastrnak and Cole Koepke. The team had their head much more in the game for their centennial celebration and hopefully the rest of the season.



On Tuesday the Bruins went against the Detroit Red Wings, able to score another home win with a score of 3-2. Zadorov scored the first goal in the first period. Justin Brazeau scored one goal in the second and Pavel Zacha in the third. Nikita Zadorov was a standout in this game, scoring on the heels of a Red Wings goal and being more aggressive and protective of his teammates. While he did get penalized a few times throughout the game, his presence continues to catch the eye of the fans and even outsiders of the spoked B's.

The match on Wednesday night gave yet another win for the Bruins as they went head-to-head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Morgan Geekie scored in periods one and three, and Captain Brad Marchand made two goals within 2 minutes and 5 seconds in the second period. Their impressive away game led to Sacco's record as the new Bruins Coach to 6-2-0, since he started being their head coach for a little over two weeks so far. As he was assistant coach starting in 2014, he has made an indication of how the Bruins may finally be making a turnaround in the way they play.

Is Joe Sacco getting the Bruins to make a comeback this season?

Since Joe Sacco has been Bruins head coach he has made an impressive turn round with the team and it's players. Sacco has been proving to both fans and other hockey teams that the Big Bad Bruins are making a strong comeback, and haven't given up yet!