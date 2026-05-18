Boston Bruins Lukas Reichel, New Addition On Cold Ice

Towards the end of this hockey season, the fans were able to see some gameplay with newer additions to Boston's favorite hockey team. One very hopeful addition, who re-signed with the Bruins on May 14, is Lukas Reichel.

Who Lukas Reichel?

German born, and soon to be 25 year old, Lukas Reichel has just been signed to the Boston Bruins for a one-year contract extension for the 2026-27 season. His professional hockey career started with getting drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2020, being a first round draft pick and placed 17th overall. He stayed with the Blackhawks until he got traded to the Vancouver Canucks in October of 2025, for a 2027 fourth round draft pick. At the time, the Canucks were struggling with several early season injuries, and needed someone right away to help fill in.

During his time with Vancouver, he struggled. It's reported he was having a hard time finding his groove with the team. The Canucks sent him to their AHL team, the Abbotsford Canucks, and he improved there more than on professional ice. GM of the Boston Bruins, Don Sweeney saw the potential in young Reichel, and wanted to give him opportunities in the NHL while he was still improving on AHL ice. So, he traded the Canucks a sixth round draft pick in 2026 for Lukas.

How He Is

The forward has been able to play with the Bruins for a few games in this 2025-26 season, even scoring a goal during his debut game against the Winnipeg Jets in March. When he scored, he was on the third line with Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm. So a big question for Bruins fans is: Where is Reichel going to be on the lines, and how will he be on the team?

Reichel's skill with speed, and puck passing fluidity will definagtely help contribute to the team. Along with that, he has the drive to do well, and help team success. While he didnt have that to begin with, Bruins fans are hoping he will also be a big contributor to the team's goal scoring. It's also smart to consider the fans seeing Lukas alongside the veteran players, and even alongside Hagans.

Bruins fans have high hopes for our newer, younger players, and we wish them all the best!