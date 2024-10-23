Boston Bruins Left to Deal With Ottawa Senators Disastrous Decision

After the 2023-24 season, one thing was clear, the Boston Bruins were going to split up their goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. GM Don Sweeney traded Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators and the return was somewhat head-scratching.

Sweeney received a 2024 first-round draft pick, forward Mark Kastelic, who is fitting very well on the Bruins' fourth line and goalie Joonas Korpisalo. It was not the return that Bruins fans were hoping for and at the time. Now, they are left cleaning up Ottawa’s front office's disastrous decision.

Joonas Korpisalo ranked as worst goalie contract

James Mirtle of The Athletic ranked the goalie’s worst contracts and pricey backups, ranking the 12 worst contracts. Coming in at No. 1 in the top spot was Korpisalo’s, to no fault of his own. The Senators front office dished out a five-year, $20 million contract with a $4 million AAV. Aside from one good season, he has struggled and last season was as bad as things could get for someone earning the contract he got.

In 2023-24 with the Senators, he went 21-26-4 with a 3.27 GAA and an 890 SV%. Ottawa could not get out of that contract quick enough and Sweeney was there to help. Now, it should be pointed out that the Senators are retaining $1 million of Korpisalo’s salary with the Black and Gold on the hook for $3 million.

Boston is hoping that goalie coach Bob Essensa can help him turn things around and so far through two games, the returns have gone as about as you would expect. There is a buyout option for the Bruins, but it’s unlikely that would happen anytime, but if Brandon Bussi continues to play well with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), then Sweeney will be looking at a decision.

Sweeney needed to spend money this offseason and did, but if they are going to eat $3 million this season and possibly beyond for Korpisalo, then holding on to Ullmark may have been the route to go. Instead, Bruins fans are hoping their new goalie plays less than 25 games in 2024-25 or things could get dicey between the pipes with Korpisalo.