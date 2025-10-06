The Boston Bruins' Last Preseason Game Sets the Tone for Opening Night

The Bruins' final preseason game was on Saturday against the New York Rangers, where they came away with a 4-1 victory. While it was just preseason, there were some parts of the game that set the tone for the coming season and got the Bruins back into playoff contention.

Mark Kastelic Came to Fight

The Boston Bruins have been known as the "tough" team for most of their duration in the NHL. They are not afraid to be scrappy and get scrappy with other teams.

Mark Kastelic was ready to honor that persona during Saturday's matinee game at TD Garden. Kastelic took on the league's tallest player and one of the scariest fighters in Matt Rempe, at the end of the first period. The pair dropping the gloves was expected, and it was shocking that they only did it once the whole game. The altercation came after the pair went into the penalty box for two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct, before both landing five minutes for roughing as soon as they left the box.

Kastelic is six feet four inches and 234 pounds, while Rempe stands at six feet nine inches and 261 pounds. On paper, Kastelic is at a disadvantage at all points. That didn't stop him from dropping the gloves. Rempe was only able to get maybe two hits to the back of Kaseltic's helmet, as the men were mostly holding each other's arms during the scrum.

He is not shy to fight majors as he registered 106 penalty minutes and 10 fighting majors last season.

Defense Getting Involved

The defense seemed to be nonexistent last season on the scoreboard. The entire defense only accounted for 24 goals. No Bruins' defenseman has more than 35 points, with Mason Lohrei having the most points at 33.

The defense played a part in 3 of the 4 goals scored on Saturday. Nikita Zadorov scored 2 of the 4 goals, while Charlie McAvoy's shot was tipped in by Elias Lindholm, giving McAvoy the primary assist on the goal.

Fraser Minten Dazzling in Camp

While Zadorov got the credit for the goal, it wouldn't have been possible without Fraser Minten's pass. Minten could of totally just taken the shot on net himself; however, he sent a backhand pass to the waiting Zadorov, who rocketed the puck to the back of the net.

A Minty fresh feed and finish 👌 pic.twitter.com/gfVNyzxUrS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 4, 2025

Jeremy Swayman Showed Up

Swayman showed why he should be the main goaltender this season. He showed up in his second start of the preseason. He saved 30 of the 31 shots he faced only allowing one goal during a power play during the third period.

He is looking more like the goalie he was two years ago, as well as the goalie who played for Team USA just after the NHL season ended this past May. So even if the defense is not always in tip-top shape, Swayman is there to be that last stop.

Looking More Like a Team

The team looked more like the 2023-24 team in terms of attack on the puck and grit. It is near impossible to be just like that team during a rebuild and first year of a new head coach, but anything is possible and this team looks like it could be fun.

Of course, there are always those who will think that it is all talk, but this team may pull off something, as long as they stay true to themselves.