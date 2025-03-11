Boston Bruins host Florida Panthers minus former Black & Gold captain

The NHL trade deadline is done and all the contenders loaded up for a run for the rest of the regular season. In terms of the Boston Bruins, GM Don Sweeney began a retool by trading some key pieces in the final hour of the deadline last Friday. One of the players traded was captain Brad Marchand, who was sent to the Florida Panthers.

After also moving Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo, the Bruins went out and shutout the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-0, on Saturday in what could be considered the most surprising result of the season. Now playing for the first time at the TD Garden since the deadline moves, the Black and Gold will host Marchand’s new team, the Panthers.

How to watch Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins with & without cable

Still within striking distance of an Eastern Conference wild card spot, the Black and Gold will play Florida for the final time this season, but Marchand won’t be playing as he remains out injured. He was injured on March 1, early in the first period of a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and the top is he’ll be back in time for the postseason. This game can be seen on NESN, SCRIPPS, ESPN+, or FuboTV.

In the win over the Lightning, the Black and Gold got what they have desperately needed this season, secondary scoring. Cole Koepke scored two goals, while Mark Kastelic and Nikita Zadorov (empty net) also scored.

In what would be a wild turn of events, can the Bruins go on a crazy run over the final 17 games of the season and sneak into the playoffs after selling at the trade deadline like the Washington Capitals did last year? Unlikely, but then again, who had them going into Tampa Bay, one of the hottest teams in the league entering the game, and shutting them out on Saturday? Not many, if any. The game of hockey can be funny sometimes.