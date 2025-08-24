Boston Bruins defenseman gives promising update ahead of important training camp

When Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm blocked a shot against the St. Louis Blues last November, it was the end of his 2024-25 season. At the time, nobody knew the extent of the injury, and Boston was hoping to get their blueliner back, but after multiple surgeries, he was never seen again in game action.

It has been a long road to recovery for the left-shot from Sweden, but he is on schedule to be fully healthy when training camp begins next month under first-year coach Marco Sturm. His rehab has had its ups and downs, but speaking with Elliotte Friedman on his recent 32 Thoughts podcast, he sounds like someone itching to get back into game action.

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm fully healthy for 2025-26 season

This summer has not been a huge overhaul with the roster in what was supposed to be a retool of some kind by general manager Don Sweeney and the front office, and as of now, the biggest additions to the roster for the upcoming season are arguably getting Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy back healthy from their season-ending injuries.

"I'm doing great,'' said Lindholm. "Yeah, it's been obviously frustrating for me personally and for the team, but I've had a lot of time to kind of refocus and kind of come back here and get going for this season and coming back to full health, if not even better.

"That's been my focus, and I've been skating with Rogle. They're in training camp now, so I've been fortunate to be able to pick up the pace there a lot and get contact and play like full games and stuff. So that makes it way easier for me to kind of in my rehab process and skating, and it's been feeling great. So I'm excited about the season."

Getting both McAvoy and Lindholm back healthy is certainly a step in the right direction for the Black and Gold to turn things around. It doesn't solve the center and goal-scoring wing need Boston has, but a healthy Lindholm and McAvoy should solidify the defense in front of Jeremy Swayman, who is in big need of a bounce-back season. This is a very important training camp for the team and the future of the franchise, and getting a healthy Lindholm back is a promising start.