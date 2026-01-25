Boston Bruins flip the script on Montreal Canadiens with furious third-period rally

Going into Saturday night's game at the TD Garden against the Montreal Canadiens, the Boston Bruins knew what was at stake. A chance to inch closer to their division rivals in the standings while creating some separation in the wild-card race.

Through 40 minutes, things didn't look good. At all. They trailed 3-2 after young Canadiens star Cole Caufield scored three goals, two on absolute snipes in impressive fashion. To compound matters, the Bruins appeared to have lost defenseman Nikita Zadorov to an injury at the end of the second period.

Entering the third period down a goal, the Bruins had yet to register a come-from-behind third-period win this season. The good news to begin the period was that Zadorov returned to play, which was stunning, and it appeared to give the Black and Gold a lift. They scored two goals 15 seconds apart late in the third period for a win to flip the tables on their heated rivals.

Bruins flip the tables on Canadiens with third-period rally

A month ago, the two teams were tied 2-2 entering the third period before the Holiday Break when Montreal buried the Bruins with four third-period goals in a 6-2 win. On Saturday night, Boston flipped the tables on the Habs with two goals to pick up a regulation win to climb within a point of Montreal in the standings.

The Bruins tied the game when Fraser Minten tried to make a pass to Morgan Geekie in the offensive zone, but the puck hit a skate and came back to him. He continued to cut to the slot, and his backhander beat Sam Montembeault. Off the ensuing face-off, Tanner Jeannot drew a penalty, and it took Boston seven seconds to pot the game-winner.

FRASER MINTEN TIES IT UP! pic.twitter.com/k9mUTtxkPn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2026

Off the face-off, Charlie McAvoy slid a pass to Morgan Geekie, and his shot deflected off a Montreal player into the net. However, at first, the officials thought the puck went out of play, but it got caught in the net. It was reviewed and confirmed as a goal. It was Geekie's 100th career strike.

Geekie RIPPED it so hard it got lodged in the back of the net, BUT NO ONE KNEW HE SCORED BESIDES HIMSELF AT FIRST!!!! 😱🚨 pic.twitter.com/FtOvdx18df — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 25, 2026

Boston needed this win in a very bad way. To rally and give the Canadiens a taste of their own medicine, a month after Montreal had fun at the TD Garden, was huge. Two points, no matter how you get them, is the goal every night. You can check it off for a second straight game.