Boston Bruins fans have mixed emotions about Brad Marchand being traded

Boston Bruins fans never thought that this day would come. Nobody did. Nobody believed that GM Don Sweeney would do it, but it happened.

In a difficult 2024-25 season, the Black and Gold traded their captain, Brad Marchand, to the Florida Panthers in a stunning blockbuster at the deadline. It's not only that Marchand was dealt and will wear another jersey that isn't the Spoked-B, but it's to the dreaded Panthers. It didn't sit well with the fan base for the most part.

Boston Bruins fans react to Brad Marchand traded to the Florida Panthers

Was this the right move by Sweeney and the front office? We'll find out over time, but in the moment, it's something that had to be done, especially with no extension in place for beyond this year. Fans are not taking this well.

Marchand is the last Bruin from my childhood. I am not okay. — Maggie, PhD (@maggieeee_37) March 7, 2025

I would rather Brad Marchand walk for nothing in free agency than deal him to Florida https://t.co/eZpMoqjizc — Boston Bruins Watcher (@WatcherBruins) March 7, 2025

No return is good enough for trading our captain and a lifelong Bruin. — jess (Mourning Version) (@jessmkaaa) March 7, 2025

if this is it, i’m gonna lose it even more https://t.co/XVi9wvlX4Q — Alex (@bigbadbruins73) March 7, 2025

Marchand as a Panther is the most disgusting thing I could ever imagine — Shan 🐻🏒 (@shanbruinsfan) March 7, 2025

Some fans are not only upset with Marchand going to Florida, but defenseman Brandon Carlo going to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This is a day that will live in infamy for a generation of Bruins fans.



Brad Marchand to the Panthers and Brandon Carlo to the Leafs is unforgivable.



Get Don Sweeney away from my franchise. Fire this moron today. — Boston Bruins Watcher (@WatcherBruins) March 7, 2025

On the other hand, some fans seem to be ok with what was done today and this week with Sweeney sending some core players out of town, even Marchand. Not many fans are, but believe it or not, some are.

The anger and shock that appears to be underway in the event of a Brad Marchand trade is a complete over reaction. Marchands best days are behind him and this roster is not good. Manage your assets. Literally every team does it. Relax. — Bruins Mafia (@BruinsMafia) March 7, 2025

In the end, not many people thought it would get done, but it did. The reported return is a second round pick in 2027 that turns into a first round pick in 2028 if conditions are met. The reported return is not sitting well with the fans.

Don Sweeney sold his captain, who never wanted to leave, out for a bag of magic beans https://t.co/iYBGwguEDx — Tyler (@TyAragao) March 7, 2025

Gotta hand it to Don Sweeney, he is truly optimistic if he thinks he’s going to be around to make the conditional pick in ‘28 that he received for trading his captain — Chris Gere (@GereBnB) March 7, 2025

Let's be honest, this is overdue for an organization that went all-in two years ago and it failed. It'll be interesting to see what happens following the season and over the summer with free agency.