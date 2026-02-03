Boston Bruins fans can’t ignore the signs building around a trade candidate

If there is one thing that we learned in January off the ice for the Boston Bruins, it's that general manager Don Sweeney is clearly looking to upgrade his defense. There were some rumors that Sweeney and the Bruins were looking to close a deal with the Calgary Flames for Rasmus Andersson.

In fact, it was seen that they were the clear frontrunners for him, but Boston was unable to work out an extension for Andersson, which pulled the plug on any potential deal. That was smart of Sweeney to pull out, as paying the price for him without an extension in place didn't make sense. However, the signs pointed to where Sweeney is looking to upgrade.

The NHL Olympic Break is right around the corner, and the roster freeze is Tuesday, the last games are Thursday, and then a quiet month is underway aside from the Olympic games. Following the roster freeze, it is going to be a wild couple of weeks leading up to the NHL trade deadline on March 6 at 3 p.m. While it is unlikely any deals will be made before the roster freeze, there is sure to be plenty after. The Fourth Period listed their latest Trade Watch List, and they linked the Bruins to a right-shot defenseman.

Bruins remain linked to Blues defenseman Justin Faulk

The Bruins remained linked to St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. He has a 15-team no-trade list, but it remains to be seen if he'll waive to go anywhere, especially Boston.

"Teams looking to add a veteran right-shot defenceman to their roster are eyeing Faulk, who has another year left on his contract. He owns a 15-team no-trade list and will have some say if he’s moved. The Blues are open to it, but will they find the right deal?,'' The Fourth Period wrote.

Along with the Bruins, the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs are linked to Faulk, but with Toronto's recent slide, it makes you wonder just how much they will be buyers at the deadline. Faulk makes $6.5 million a year and has one more year remaining following this season. He is older than Andersson and not much of an upgrade for a potential high asking price. An upgrade is needed as there is a good chance that Andrew Peeke is moved by Sweeney, but depending on the asking price, Faulk might be worth staying away from if you're Boston.