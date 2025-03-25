Boston Bruins face tough decision with newly-acquired exciting forward

Losers of six straight, the Boston Bruins 2024-25 season is coming down the homestretch that will end on April 15 against the New Jersey Devils. So far on their five-game road trip, they have been outscored 15-4 by the Vegas Golden Knights, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings. The middle game was a 3-1 loss, but head coach Joe Sacco didn’t challenge what looked to be an obvious off-side on the game-winning third-period goal with less than four minutes left.

With just three weeks remaining in the season, after the dust settles with exit meetings and press conferences, the attention of Bruins fans will turn to the Calder Cup Playoffs in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. The young B’s have a chance to play more games and allow younger players to continue to improve this spring.

There is a talented roster down in Providence and it could get even deeper with some additions from Boston once the regular season ends, However, one player who could benefit from a run in the postseason might not be able to play.

Bruins face tough decision with Marat Khusnutdinov

According to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI, newly acquired forward Marat Khusnutdinov will need to clear waivers if Boston wants to send him down for the AHL postseason. He would require waivers because of the number of games he has played, according to McLaughlin.

Khusnutdinov was acquired along with Jakub Lauko in a deal with the Minnesota Wild on March 6 for Justin Brazeau. In eight games this season with the Black and Gold since the trade, he has two goals, but he has been a player who has been noticeable despite Boston’s struggles with his speed and ability to cause problems in the offensive zone for opposing teams.

The second round, 37th overall, by the Wild in the 2020 Entry Draft is a restricted free agent following the season and a player that you would figure would be part of the Bruins' plans in the lineup. To get him down to Providence, there is a good chance that he doesn’t make it through waivers and is claimed by another team. If that ends up happening, that wouldn’t be good.

It’ll be interesting to see how general manager Don Sweeney and the front office handle Khusnutdinov when the time comes, but he can be a nice piece of the Boston lineup moving forward, which makes the decisions a dicey one.