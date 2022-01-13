Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak Admission, Lineup Decision vs. Red Wings, Prospect's Honor

The Boston Bruins will close out a three-game homestand on Tuesday night at the TD Garden against the Detroit Red Wings. Boston will be looking for back-to-back wins after beating the Montreal Canadiens, 6-3, on Sunday night during their Centennial Game. One player who scored against Montreal was critical of his game and that’s where we’ll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

David Pastrnak critical of his play

There is no mistaking that David Pastrnak has been in a major scoring slump for the Bruins. When he scored in the first period on Sunday against the Canadiens, there was a sense of relief for him when he potted the second of three first-period goals 70 seconds apart. According to Pastrnak, goal scoring is not something he was worried about.

“I I know I haven't been scoring that much, but at the same time, there’s a lot of parts of my game that I wasn’t happy with,’’ said Pastrnak. “Honestly, I didn’t even think about scoring.”

To be fair, while his goal-scoring slump was a topic of conversation, he has been contributing in other ways. Against the New York Islanders last Wednesday, he set up Pavel Zacha for the game-winning goal in the third period as part of a three-goal outburst for the Bruins in a 6-3 victory. Yes, Boston needs Pastrnak to score, but seeing him contribute in other ways has kept them trending around in an Eastern Conference Playoff berth as we enter December.

Joonas Korisalo gets start against Red Wings

After six days off, Joonas Korpisalo will be between the pipes for the Bruins against the Red Wings. He last played in the win over the Islanders, but since being acquired from the Ottawa Senators as part of the Linus Ullmark trade back in June.

This season for the Black and Gold, he is 5-2-0 with a 2.45 GAA and a .907 SV%. That is a vast improvement from the way he played last season for Ottawa and you can make the case that a better defensive unit in front of him this season compared to last season is making a difference. Just ask Ullmark who is getting a first-hand look at the Senators unit in front of him this season.

Bruins prospect named to Team USA camp roster for WJC

Bruins prospect Chris Pelosi was named to the Team USA training camp roster for the 2025 Word Junior Championship later this month. The third-round pick in the 2023 Entry Draft, he has two goals and five assists this season for Quinnipiac College. Three players will need to be cut ahead of the tournament.