Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm has a message for fans

We are a week since free agency began and Boston Bruins fans have mixed results on just how things went. General manager Don Sweeney didn't have many long-term signings, except for forward Tanner Jeannot, and even Viktor Arvidsson, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers, has just one year left on his current deal.

There are rumors, including one floated out by Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, that Sweeney might have done what he did because he has an eye on the 2026 free agency class. Well, if that's the case, then there is no guarantee that some, if any, of the players will actually hit the market next summer.

What should Bruins fans expect this year remains to be seen, but regardless of any more moves this summer, first-year coach Marco Sturm had a message for players and fans.

Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm had a message for everyone

In speaking with Conor Ryan of Boston.com, Sturm touched on a number of subjects, and when it came to a message that was made by the front office about the signings in free agency, Sturm said patience is going to be needed.

"You wish you can fix it overnight, but you can't. So you've got to be patient," Sturm said.

Sturm also spoke about building a foundation, and he praised Sweeney and the rest of the front office on how they handled things over the last week, but again, stressing patience is something Boston fans will take some getting used to. Hopefully it won't be too long.

If there is one thing we know about Bruins fans, patience is not always something they have. Of course, missing the playoffs last season was frustrating for not only the players and front office but the fans, too. Did they make additions this offseason to address some of their biggest needs? Most answers would be no, but again, it depends on who you ask.

Whenever there is a coaching change, it takes time for the system to be put in and the players grasp it, but with the Black and Gold, this a group that will have to grasp it quick and learn on the fly. You would have to think that Boston will be better this upcoming season, but as Sturm, you can't fix it overnight and patience will be needed, but for how long? That's the question most fans have.