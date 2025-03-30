Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco gives same tiring quote after Red Wings loss

Don't look now, but the Boston Bruins are closer to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings than they are to the final wild-card spot. On Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the Bruins ended a dismal road trip in perfect fashion with a 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

On the trip, Boston went 0-5-0 and did not score more than two goals in any game. That's right, five games with two goals or less. It seems that every time this team takes the ice, it's one frustrating night after another. The game in Detroit was no different.

Boston fired 21 shots at Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot, who turned back 20 of them. The only puck to get by him was a Morgan Geekie second-period power-play goal that was redirected between his legs. Other than that, he stopped everything. Now, not everything was challenging, but he did make a big glove save on Casey Mittlestadt with 10 seconds left. After the game, one thing was clear, interim coach Joe Sacco seems to be running out of things to say after the Bruins' losses.

Bruins coach Joe Sacco has tiring quote after loss to Red Wings

When the Bruins fired Jim Montgomery back in November, Sacco was named interim coach. If there is one thing that we have learned since November, it is that the problems are not the coaching but in the locker room. Let's back it up, the problems also reside in the front office. They were the ones putting together an underachieving roster that was broken up at the deadline. Following the Detroit loss, Sacco said what feels like the same line night after night.

"Obviously, it’s frustrating, I feel, for the guys, but we gave a solid effort here tonight. We just fell short,” Sacco said. “We weren’t able to capitalize on a few of our chances there, especially one at the end (Mittlestadt), but like I said, I think that the effort was solid tonight.”

The effort isn't solid every night, but if there's one thing you can tell from listening and watching the video, it's that Sacco is ready for the season to be over, and honestly, who could blame him? There are some fans out there who think he is the problem and some who don't think he is. I don't think he is, but I've been wrong before.

It feels like he says the same thing over and over again after games, and honestly, there's nothing else to say. Does the same answer get tiring? Yes. He just tries to frame it a different way, but it all has the same meaning. Over the last eight games, things are not going to get better, and you can expect to hear the same thing, in different terms, until April 15. Yes, it does get tiring after a while, but there is not enough talent on the team for any other results than the ones we are getting.