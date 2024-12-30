Boston Bruins Coach Joe Sacco Had Clear & Positive Message For Fabian Lysell

After weeks and months of making the case for Fabian Lysell to make his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins, the 2021 first-round pick finally made his long-awaited debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. In the Bruins 4-0 shutout of Columbus, Lysell played well.

He made an immediate impact on his very first shift. He was aggressive on the forecheck and won a puck battle that ended up setting the stage for a Justin Brazeau goal just 2:08 into the game. He used his speed to his advantage and was tough on the forecheck, but on Sunday, he was sent back to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

It was a surprising decision given the way the night went for him. On Monday following the Black and Gold's final practice of the 2024 calendar year at Warrior Ice Arena, interim coach Joe Sacco explained why Lysell was sent back to the AHL and the message he was given after Saturday night's game.

Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco explains message to Fabian Lysell

Monday, the Bruins are heading out on a three-game road trip beginning Tuesday afternoon against the Washington Capitals at 12:30, a New Year's Eve afternoon battle. Sacco explained why Lysell would not be boarding a plane for the shirt flight to D.C.

“We're going on a road trip,'' said Sacco. "We're playing against Washington. They have a little different lineup, so we're going to go with a different lineup against them.''

Ok, fair enough. Washington is a big and physical team and after losing 4-1 to the Bruins at the TD Garden last Monday night, they will be looking for a measure of revenge with Alex Ovechkin back in the lineup. As for the message Sacco gave Lysell.

“The message was basically that he didn't hurt his chances, obviously, for another opportunity at some point,” Sacco said. “Played a good game, did some good things. It was an opportunity for him to get up, his first NHL game, based on his play. It was based on merit. He's done a good job in Providence. But I think the message is, continue to build on your game. You did not hurt your chances for another opportunity up here at some point.”

No, he didn't hurt his chances to be back up and back up very soon. He took 15 shifts and skated 11:32 on the third line with Brazeau and Trent Frederic. He did not register a point on Brazeau's goal, but he did a lot of the dirty work that set up the goal. Going forward, it shouldn't be too long before Lysell is back in Boston after his first try was successful.