Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery puts his players on blast after loss to Panthers

One thing is becoming clear. The Florida Panthers are playing mind games with the Boston Bruins and guess what, they're winning. They are actually winning every aspect of the game right now, mentally, physically, and on the scoreboard. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is taking notice.

Monday afternoon at the TD Garden, the Panthers beat the Bruins for the second time in six days to begin the season, 4-3. It was a physical battle and the Black and Gold once again couldn't contain their frustration and Florida gladly let them self-destruct at times. Following the game, Montgomery called out some of his players.

Jim Montgomery puts players on blast after latest Panthers loss

The opening night loss was frustrating, to say the least. It was clear that the Panthers were in the Bruins' heads, whether they want to admit it or not. During the game, Boston's fourth line was once again the Black and Gold's best line in the game. The other lines? Well, not so much and Montgomery made that clear after the loss.

“Really happy with the bottom six ... and the fourth line has been very, very impressive,” Montgomery said. "They’re just doing their role. Guys in the top six aren’t doing their role. They are doing their role.”

The Bruins third line hasn't been bad either, but it's clear the third-year Bruins coach is not happy with his top-six. To be fair, is Boston a 2-2 team through their first four games without the contributions of their bottom-six, mainly their fourth line? Probably not.

Boston heads out on a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche, Utah Hockey Club, and Nashville Predators and none of those games are going to be easy. Just how well they do will depend on whether or not their top six get the message from their coach and turn things around. If they don't then things could get dicey early in the season. The October schedule is brutal and the Black and Gold need their top six forwards to figure things out and figure it out quickly.