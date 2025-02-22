Boston Bruins begin crucial post 4 Nations Face-Off ahead of trade deadline

Now that the 4 Nations Face-Off is over after a tremendous week and a half of hockey, it's time for the NHL to turn its attention back to the rest of the 2024-25 regular season and the trade deadline, which is just 13 days away. For the Boston Bruins, it is not fully known just yet what their plans are going to be.

It's safe to say that the 13 days leading to the deadline will point the front office down the road they need to go. They enter Saturday one point out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot, not a spot they are used to this time of the season. However, the spot they're in is because of the inconsistent hockey they have played.

Bruins begin crucial "second half" of the season against Ducks

It's not a full "second half" of the season facing the Black and Gold, but these 25 games are huge, there is no doubt about it. Instead of looking at being all-in buyers, they are stuck meddling at either selling, buying, standing-pat, or retooling. It's anyone's guess what will end up happening.

One thing is assured, there is interest in some of the current Bruins come the trade deadline. Trent Fredric has drawn interest and it feels like he's going to be moved. What about captain Brad Marchand? Will the Bruins sell high on Morgan Geekie or re-sign him for the future? A lot of questions, little answers.

Those answers will come over the next 13 days, but the play from the Black and Gold will determine moves. If they bottom out, then do players like Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo come into play with each player having term on their contracts following this season?

Moving expiring contracts is the easiest way for GM Don Sweeney to go and if his team is stuck in mud over the next 13 days, that's at least happening. The problem for the Bruins is they are going to have to go into battle ahead of the deadline without defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm. McAvoy suffered an injury in the 4 Nations Face-Off and will miss some time, while Lindholm has yet to be cleared by the medical staff.

It would not be shocking at all if McAvoy's season is over and we don't see him again until training camp in September, but by the time we get there, there's no telling what the roster looks like and who is the coach.

The decision-making begins Saturday when the Anaheim Ducks make their way to the TD Garden to resume the season, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. It's sure to be a fascinating next 13 days around the Black and Gold.