Boston Bruins avoided potential major disaster with loss to Buffalo Sabres

That loud sigh you heard Sunday night came from the offices inside of Warrior Ice Arena in Boston.

No. there was no game inside the Boston Bruins practice facility as the Black and Gold were in Western New York playing the Buffalo Sabres. Two teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and out of playoff contention were meeting in a game that neither team really wanted to win, if we're being honest.

Buffalo entered the game one point ahead of the Bruins in the standings, and Boston was tied with the Philadelphia Flyers with 71 points in the basement. Both teams were coming in off of wins on Saturday night, the Bruins over the Carolina Hurricanes and the Sabres over the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout. Less than 24 hours later, the two teams met with two key points up for grabs in terms of the NHL Entry Draft this summer.

After taking a 2-0 first-period lead, the Bruins allowed six of the game's final seven goals in what was a 6-3 loss after Buffalo scored three third-period goals to break a 3-3 tie. All in all, the Bruins avoided a disaster by losing the game in regulation.

Boston Bruins avoid a disaster with late loss to Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night

After beating the Hurricanes, who pulled a no-show on Saturday night, the Bruins were in danger of moving up the standings and further away from a potential Top 5 pick. Instead, after building a 2-0 lead, they reverted back to the 2024-25 Boston Bruins and allowed six goals over the final 40 minutes. Honestly, nobody this season implodes quickly than the Black and Gold. Nobody.

The loss moves the Sabres three points clear of the Bruins with two games in hand. That almost guarantees that Bruins fans can forget about Buffalo the rest of the season and focus of Philadelphia. The problem with the Flyers is that the Bruins own the tiebreaker against the Flyers if the two teams end the season tied in points and with the same record. Not good. They might want to tank just as much as the Bruins.

That loud sigh of relief on Sunday night came from Don Sweeney and Cam Neely. They won't admit it publicly, but you have to think that selling the pieces they did at the trade deadline was going to lead to this. They had to with the roster that was left and if they didn't, well then the organization might be in more trouble than we think. For another night, a major disaster was avoided by the Boston Bruins with a well-timed meltdown on the ice.