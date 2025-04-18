Where Boston Bruins draft lottery odds are after regular season comes to a close

When the Boston Bruins became trade deadline sellers, you got the feeling that there was an eye toward the future, and as early as this June with the NHL Entry Draft. Following the trade deadline that saw general manager Don Sweeney move on from captain Brad Marchand, forward Charlie Coyle, and defenseman Brandon Carlo as the big names, things went even more south quicker than it was before.

The Bruins bottomed out over the month of March and most of April to finish tied in the basement of the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. Why is that big? Well, the NHL Draft Lottery is set to happen at some point next month, depending on the NHL Playoff schedule, and the Black and Gold's odds to pick are still alive.

What are Boston Bruins NHL Draft Lottery odds after Flyers fall to Sabres?

Boston closed out the regular season Tuesday night at the TD Garden with a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. The Flyers had one game remaining Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres and they dropped a 5-4 decision in regulation. That means Philadelphia finishes below the Bruins in the standings despite being tied with the same record. Boston won the season series, which is the tiebreaker.

So, where do the Bruins' draft lottery odds fall now that the dust has settled on the 2024-25 regular season? According to Tankathon.com, Boston has a chance to draft in the top seven spots. They can't fall below No. 7.

1st: 8.5%

2nd: 8.6%

3rd: 0.3%

4th: 0%

5th: 24.5%

6th: 44.0%

7th: 14.2%

So that's where things stand. The teams below them are the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, and Philadelphia. The Seattle Kraken are also tied with 76 points, but they hold the tiebreaker over Boston and will be one slot behind them in the draft lottery odds. Regardless, it's time for the Bruins to pick a top young center.