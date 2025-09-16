50 players make the Bruin's training camp roster, let's take a deeper look

Training camps are officially here for the 2025-26 NHL season. Rosters were posted and players got the call. This includes the Boston Bruins, who are looking to rebuild and restructure.

Under first-year head coach Marco Sturm, the Bruins begin training camp on Wednesday with off-ice tests and media availability. Thursday begins the on-ice split squad practices with the Bruins facing the Washington Capitals on Sunday in their first preseason game.

A Closer Look at the Roster

The Bruins roster consists of 28 forwards, 17 defenseman, and 5 goalies, the NHL reported. There are plenty of familiar names on the roster, like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman as well as prospects like Michael DiPietro, Fabian Lysell, and Matt Poitras.

The candidates for training camp will be competing for 13 forward spots, 7 defenseman spots, and 2 goalie spots. Obviously, there are already some names that have those spots almost guaranteed, like Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak, a defenseman and forward, respectively. This would mean there are 12 forward spots and 6 defenseman spots left for the other candidates to battle for. There is a chance that some of the rookies coming in can somehow blow the minds of the Bruins' coaching staff and take the places of those who were shoe-ins for those positions. Anything can happen.

The Forwards

The 28 forwards welcomed to camp are: Joey Abate, Viktor Arvidsson, Dalton Bancroft, John Beecher, Matej Blumel, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran, Michael Eyssimont, John Farinacci, Morgan Geekie, Brett Harrison, Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic, Marat Khusnutdinov, Sean Kuraly, Elias Lindholm, Dans Locmelis, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, Fraser Minten, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Jake Schmaltz, Alex Steeves, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel, and Pavel Zacha.

Morgan Geekie, Mark Kastelic, Elias Lindholm, Davis Pastranak, and Pavel Zacha were 5 forwards who were on the team for the entire 2024-2025 season. Casey Mittelstadt was sent over from Colorado in a trade that would send Charlie Coyle to the Midwest.

Fraser Mitten came to the Bruins from the Toronto Maple Leafs and played 6 games during the 2024-2025 season. He is expected to be the third-line center this upcoming season. Besides Mitten, John Farinacci and Riley Duran also made their NHL debut during the 2024-2025 season. Matt Poitras also played a few games with the Bruins, hoping to finally be elevated to the Black and Gold full-time this season.

It will be an interesting battle as there are only 13 spots for 28 forwards.

The Defenseman

The 17 defenseman welcomed to camp are: Jonathan Aspirot, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Ty Gallagher, Jordan Harris, Loke Johansson, Henri Jokiharju, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Andrew Peeke, Victor Soderstrom, Billy Sweezey, Max Wanner, and Nikita Zadorov.

Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Andrew Peeke, and Nikita Zadorov were 5 of the 6 defensemen that the Bruins had during the year. Lindholm only played 17 games before fracturing his kneecap blocking a shot, and McAvoy missed the last 2 months with a shoulder injury sustained in the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.

Michael Callahan was called up when McAvoy was placed on the injured reserve list. Frederic Brunet was called up for the last game of the season, making his NHL debut. These two will have the fire they had during their call-up to be able to make the regular-season team for the upcoming season.

Only seven spots are available for the 17 defensemen who are coming into camp. It will be interesting to see the approach that Marco Sturm wants to take with the defense, as they seemed to be a constant struggle during the 2024-2025 season.

The Goalies

The 5 goalies welcomed to camp are: Luke Cavallin, Michael DiPietro, Joonas Korpisalo, Jeremy Swayman, and Simon Zajicek.

This will probably be the most challenging spot to achieve on the main roster this coming season. Jeremy Swayman has a chip on his shoulder with how he performed in the 2024-2025 season. Joonas Korpisalo wants to guarantee himself the second position in the tandem. Michael DiPietro wants to take his play to the big leagues and has the record to go with it.

The goalie battle will be one to watch this coming training camp and it will be interesting to see who the tandem will be after camp is over and as we get closer to the regular season.

New Look, New Year

Last year, the team was one of the heavier teams, sitting at an average of 207-209 pounds. This year, they are sitting around an average weight of 192. This might be a good thing, as often the team had trouble with the more limber and faster teams during the season.

The team let up 271 goals last season, 50 more than in the 2023-2024 season and almost 100 more than the 174 goals let up in the 2022-2023 season. With the team being a bit lighter in terms of weight, they may be able to get that number down as they will be able to move just as fast as some of those teams that have speed behind them.

The Bruins are looking for a bounce-back year. They are ready to head back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing it for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. Those who make the regular-season roster will have to be hungry and willing to do anything to get the team back to where they were just two seasons ago.