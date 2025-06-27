Don Sweeney's trade deadline fleecing continues after Colorado traded Charlie Coyle

At the trade deadline, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had a fire sale, shipping out some key players who were franchise icons and key players over the last handful of years. Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, Trent Frederic, and Charlie Coyle headlined the names shipped out to new teams, and on Friday afternoon, one of them is on the move again.

Coyle was traded to the Colorado Avalanche at the deadline for rising prospect Will Zellers, Casey Mittelstadt, and a second-round draft pick in this weekend's draft. Colorado was all in at the deadline and rightfully so, but things backfired big time after they were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Dallas Stars.

It was a gut-wrenching elimination for the Avs, who held a 2-0 third-period lead in Game 7 in Texas before the Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory. Colorado needs cap space with free agency beginning next week, and they traded Coyle and Miles Wood on Friday afternoon to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Gavin Brindley, a second-round pick in 2027, and a third-round pick this weekend, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Charlie Coyle trade gives the Bruins a giant win in the trade from March

During his time with Boston, Coyle played all around the lineup and played in all situations, but moving his contract was a big move from Sweeney at the deadline. It's safe to say that things failed with the Avalanche, and it wasn't a good fit for the Massachusetts native. Now, he's headed back to the Eastern Conference.

This could end up being a big move in terms of the Bruins and Blue Jackets in a potential playoff race next season; however, this is another trade where Sweeney fleeced a team, this time Colorado. Zellers instantly moves to the top of the Boston prospect list as he heads to North Dakota this fall, and Mittlestadt could end up being a key piece for the Black and Gold this season. Say what you will about Sweeney, but this is another trade win as GM.