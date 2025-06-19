Boston Bruins 2016 Draft Class: Where are they now?

In a decade of bad drafts, the 2016 class might be Don Sweeney's best work as general manager of the Boston Bruins. He might have given away one of the players in a trade that didn't necessarily work out, but he did select three players who have played 300+ games in the NHL with success. Only one player remains on the Bruins' roster from this class.

14th Overall - Charlie McAvoy

The Bruins knew they had a future top-four defenseman when they drafted Charlie McAvoy, but becoming one of the top defensemen in the league was a bit of a loftier goal. He started to show glimpses of that future stardom when he was named to several all-star and all-American teams the following season with Boston University. Also, he helped lead the United States to a World Junior gold medal.

McAvoy joined the Bruins at the end of that season for their first-round playoff exit, and he hasn't looked back. The biggest issue for McAvoy has been staying healthy, and he'll need to get past that issue. He has only played more than 70 games in a season twice.

29th Overall - Trent Frederic

Trent Frederic had his ups and downs with some consistency issues during his time with the Bruins, but he did add some value to successful teams over the past four seasons. He had a career high with 40 points in 2023-24, but took a slight step back in 2024-25. Unfortunately for the Bruins, it was time to trade Frederic at this year's trade deadline, and they possibly could've gotten more value if they had traded him this past offseason.

Frederic had a quiet postseason with the Edmonton Oilers as they fell short to Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers in the finals, and he'll now hit the open market in search of a new deal.

49th Overall - Ryan Lindgren

Ryan Lindgren was part of the massive package that landed the Bruins Rick Nash during the 2017-18 season. Lindgren, Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, a first-rounder, and a seventh-rounder were the price. Nash didn't have a great rest of the year with the Bruins, and Boston lost the chance to see Lindgren's full potential as he became a defensive stalwart for the Rangers' organization.

Lindgren plays with zero regard for his body, which has led to many injuries during his career. The Rangers traded him to the Colorado Avalanche at this year's trade deadline, which was a surprising move given his importance to their backend.

135th Overall - Joona Koppanen

Joona Koppanen had a forgettable start to his North American pro career when he recorded four goals and no assists in his first 55 games with the Providence Bruins. The Bruins recalled him for five games during the 2022-23 season, but that would be his last year in the organization. Koppanen has spent the last two seasons in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.

136th Overall - Cameron Clarke

Cameron Clarke's career didn't go as planned, as he finished his career at Ferris State University, played parts of three seasons in the ECHL, and then retired after the 2021-22 season. He took a job as assistant coach at Norwich University in 2023-24 and has been there for the past two years.

165th Overall - Oskar Steen

Oskar Steen is another player who added value to the Bruins in his five years in the organization. His last season in 2023-24 was disappointing, as he scored just one goal in 34 games, with no assists. Steen was never able to replicate the success at the NHL level, but he was one of Providence's best.

Steen signed with Farjestad in the Swedish league for the 2024-25 season and recorded 45 points in 52 games. A couple of more seasons like that in Sweden could offer him the opportunity to return to North America in the future.