Bleacher Report said what every Boston Bruins fan knows about the 2025-26 season

When the 2025-26 NHL season began, there were not many people who were high on the Boston Bruins. After finishing tied for last place in the Eastern Conference last season and a massive sell-off at the trade deadline in March of 2025, they were headed for a retool.

Marco Sturm was tabbed to lead that retool as the next head coach of the Black and Gold. Little did anyone know that a few moves with trades and some free agent signings were going to be enough to get the Bruins into the playoffs. Boston made it as the first wild-card in the Eastern Conference, which was a surprise to many. Sara Civian of Bleacher Report dropped one word for each NHL team this season, and Boston's was spot on.

Bleacher Report drops perfect word for Boston Bruins 2025-26 season

Civian's word for the Bruins was overperforming. I mean, that is a perfect word for the 2025-26 Boston Bruins. However, despite overperforming, things still need to change this summer if Boston is going to get back into the playoffs next season.

One reason Boston was able to get into the postseason by overperforming was that the Florida Panthers, the two-time defending champs, suffered too many injuries to overcome. The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered injuries, but also did not have as talented a roster after Mitch Marner left in a sign-and-trade for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Carolina Hurricanes took advantage of teams being down to win the Stanley Cup. However, for the Bruins, there needs to be changes for next season if they are going to return to the playoffs. The roster was flawed, and running it back won't be enough to make the playoffs. You just know that Florida and Toronto are going to make changes and be different teams.

This summer is one where general manager Don Sweeney will have to be aggressive, likely in the trade market, to make his team better next season. Addressing some of the bigger needs likely won't be done through free agency.

Overperforming is good, but it is something that Boston needs to build on. Sweeney has the assets to strike some deals and improve his team right away. There are going to be some tough decisions with some players, including young players, but that's the nature of the business. Overperforming is one thing, building off of it is another. We'll see if they can do it this summer.