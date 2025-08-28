3 biggest Boston Bruins draft busts of the Don Sweeney era

Since taking over as general manager of the Boston Bruins in 2015, Don Sweeney has overseen several NHL Entry Drafts, during which he has selected some impactful players who have made a significant impact. However, he has also swung and missed on several picks. We all remember the 2015 Entry Draft?

Boston's prospect pool has been ranked near or at the bottom of the league in rankings, and there are a number of factors for that. From trading away first and second round picks at trade deadlines to, well, just missing on picks. Here are three draft busts in the Sweeney era as GM of the Bruins.

Jakub Zboril

With the first of three straight picks in the first round in 2015, Sweeney selected defenseman Jakub Zboril at No. 13. During his time in the organization, Zboril never carved out a full-time role and spent the majority of his time with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

He did make the roster in the 56-game shortened 2021-22 season, playing in 43 games, but he was never able to continue his ride with the Black and Gold. He was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets at the trade deadline in 2024 in exchange for Andrew Peeke to Boston. Zboril signed a PTO with the New Jersey Devils ahead of camp last year, but ended up playing overseas.

Zach Senyshyn

With the 15th pick of the 2015 Draft and the final of three straight picks, Sweeney selected forward Zach Senyshyn. One pick after former Bruin Jake DeBrusk, Senyshyn was buried in the AHL with Providence and eventually requested a trade, which Sweeney ended up doing.

Senyshyn was traded to the Ottawa Senators, but never made an impact in the NHL. He played in 14 games for the Bruins with a goal and two assists, while playing in just two games with the Senators. This will go down as a massive swing and a miss for the Sweeney and the Bruins, the entire 2025 Draft.

Jack Studnicka

Once seen as the Bruins' answer in the top-six, center Jack Studnicka was seen as a center in waiting, but it never materialized. After being picked in the second round, 53rd overall in the 2017 Draft, he played in just 38 games for Boston over four years with one goal and seven points.

In October of 2022, Sweeney traded Studnicka to the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg and goalie Michael DiPietro. He played in 47 games in 2022-23 for the Canucks with four goals and eight points before being traded to the San Jose Sharks in 2023. He signed a free-agent contract with the Florida Panthers this summer, looking for a fresh start with his third club in three years.