Another training camp cut could be beginning of end for Bruins' forward Fabian Lysell

Some Boston Bruins fans might argue that the end had already begun for Fabian Lysell, but his recall at the end of last regular season gave some hope that he was beginning to figure it all out. Most pencilled Lysell in to this year's lineup, and all the right things were coming out about his training this summer in Sweden. However, after a week of training camp, it looks like Lysell could again be on the outside looking in.

It's important not to look too far into the Bruins' practice group on Thursday, but it was comments from Marco Sturm after the sessions that might not be a good sign for Lysell. Clearly, Group A was a pretty good look at the main roster, but Sturm's note that it was good to work with the "main NHL guys" might mean that Lysell is on his way to another demotion to Providence.

Marco Sturm discusses splitting the practice groups today, and says guys could still move back and forth from day to day.



“I was just happy to work with the main NHL guys today.” https://t.co/KHtDTS89vC pic.twitter.com/2oPKcpg7Pk — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) September 25, 2025

The Bruins can skate Lysell with the main guys again at any point this week, but Sturm already has an opening night roster in his mind. If I had to predict, it's Alex Steeves, Fraser Minten, and Matthew Poitras battling for two of the last three spots up front, and Jordan Harris and Victor Soderstrom battling for the seventh defenseman role.

Lysell was noticeably better on the forecheck and showed more of a willingness to take part in the defensive portion of the game early in training camp. It was two of the things holding Lysell back from being a full-time NHL player. While it was good to see him work on that over the summer and come to camp focused, still failing to make the team after making those adjustments likely tells us everything we need to know.

Lysell's name has been in trade talks over the years as he fails to make the jump. If he finds himself in Providence again, it might be time for the Bruins to cut bait and find the Swedish forward a new home. If not, Lysell could be one of those stories of a player failing to make it in North America and heading back to play in his home country sooner rather than later.