Alex Steeves becomes second Bruins rookie since David Pastrnak with multi-goal game

On Wednesday night, against the New York Islanders, Alex Steeves showed off his skills for all to see. He scored the Bruins' first shorthanded goal of the season as well as the game-tying goal, leading to a 3-1 win for the Boston Bruins.

Steeves tied the game with 13 minutes left in the first period, and then added to the score sheet with a dagger of a short-handed goal in the third period. The rookie has taken advantage of the Bruins' signing him during the offseason.

He doubled his goal total in his NHL career, having had two before the game. While he didn't play with David Pastrnak during that game, Steeves was just the second Bruins rookie to record a multi-goal game since Pastrnak did it back in 2015.

Only the Second Bruins Rookie?

Yes, you read that right, November 26, 2025, was just the second time a Boston Bruins rookie scored multiple goals in one game in over a decade. Which is interesting, as since then they have welcomed Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, and John Beecher, who are all prominent goal scorers. So, who was the rookie to score two or more goals in a game? That rookie was Alex Steeves, who has just under 30 games played in his entire NHL career.

It is special for Steeves, as just a year ago, he was thinking that the American Hockey League was all he was going to amount to. He was stuck in the minors of the Toronto organization, which was loaded with options ahead of Steeves. He was then signed during the offseason with the chance to become an NHL forward, which he has.

So, when was the last time a rookie scored two goals in one game? Well, that was back in January of 2015. Pastrnak's first multi-goal game came back on January 10, 2015, against the Utah Mammoth (then Phoenix Coyotes). It was the first game where Pastrnak showed off the ability to be an elite scorer in the NHL, which he has continued to show off over the last decade in the Black and Gold. The time before Steeves, was Matthew Poitras, who scored his first two NHL goals against the Anaheim Ducks on October 23, 2023.

We will get to see how many more special moments Steeves will have as he continues on his rookie season.