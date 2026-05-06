AHL officials admit referee's screwed Providence Bruins in pivotal overtime loss

After rolling through the American Hockey League (AHL) regular season, the Providence Bruins kicked off their Calder Cup Playoff run this past weekend at home against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The two teams split the two games in Rhode Island before the best-of-five series shifted to Massachusetts for Games 3 and 4. The P-Bruins are going to need one win to shift the series back home for a winner-take-all Game 5 this upcoming weekend.

Providence is facing elimination after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to Springfield on Tuesday night at the MassMutual Center. The game-winning goal was a controversial one, to say the least. The Thunderbirds scored the game-winning goal off a rush that was, well, just a little offside. You be the judge.

Working on an explanation from the AHL this morning. Springfield beat Providence in OT last night on what appears to be an offside play. There is no review system in place for off side challenges by coaches or at the League level. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/mtlgDXrOeP — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 6, 2026

On Wednesday morning, Darren Dreger of TSN reached out to the AHL to get an explanation, and he received one. It won't sit well with Bruins fans.

AHL admits major gaffe in Providence Bruins' overtime loss to Springfield

The call was so obvious and missed that Dreger reached out to the AHL and got an answer from them.

"The AHL says the goal was offside. The League takes responsibility for the missed call and has addressed this with the officials as well as Providence coach and management. With blue line cameras in the planning, the AHL will adopt a review process next season,'' wrote Dreger on X.

Swell. The league missed the call and admitted it, but nothing can be done now. Let's just say that the linesman who missed the call will not be getting any NHL games anytime soon. Well, at least we hope. Now, the P-Bruins are playing for their season on Thursday night. A loss, and the season is over. The AHL not having the ability to review a play like that is rather stunning given the way technology is in this day and age. Anyway, Providence looks to rebound from a tough loss in overtime to live to play another day at home.