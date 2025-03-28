6 Boston Bruins prospects begin chase for NCAA Championship on Friday

Thursday, the NCAA Tournament began for college hockey with four games that featured some Boston Bruins prospects. On Friday, the four other first-round games will be played, and this time, more Black and Gold prospects will be taking the ice in the single-elimination tournament.

6 Boston Bruins prospects begin march for NCAA Championship on Friday

The game that will feature the most Bruins prospects is the first one begins on Friday and all three are all on the same team, the Boston College Eagles. BC enters the tournament as the top-seed in the whole tournament and they have been off for two weeks since being upset by Northeastern in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East Tournament.

Andre Gasseau, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 Entry Draft, has had a good season for Boston College, with 15 goals and 15 assists in 34 games played. He had a memorable weekend earlier this year when the Eagles had a weekend sweep on the University of Vermont on the road.

Joining Gasseau in the Eagles lineup is Oskar Jellvik, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 Draft, and he had four goals and 13 points this season in 23 games played. Boston's first-round pick in last summer's draft, freshman Dean Letourneau, is also playing for BC, and he struggled this year with three assists in 34 games. BC will open the Manchester, N.H. Regional against Bentley University at 2 o'clock.

Also in the regional is another Hockey East school, Providence, will play the second game against the University of Denver, who beat BC in last season's National Championship Game. The Friars goalie in Philip Svedback, a fourth-round pick in 2021. This season he went 14-7-3 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Quinnipiac will open their tournament run in the Allentown, Pa. Regional against UConn on Friday and the Bobcats have a pair of Bruins drafts picks on their roster. Christopher Pelosi, a 2023 draft pick, had 13 goals and 11 assists this year, while 2024 fourth-round pick Elliott Groenewold who had four goals and 12 points in 37 games.