4 Bruins contracts that should be shipped out to create pivotal cap space

There are rather big decisions coming soon for the Boston Bruisn brain trust. As the calendar flips to June, the Stanley Cup Final is beginning, but the Black and Gold are a month into their offseason. Sooner or later, decisions are going to have to be made.

General manager Don Sweeney has some additions to make to his roster if his club is going to make another run for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth in 2026-27. With every offseason of change comes some subtractions. If the roster is going to improve, some players are going to have to be shipped out, and here are four players Boston could move to clear up some much-needed cap space.

Joonas Korpisalo

It would not have been surprising if Sweeney moved on from goalie Joonas Korpisalo last summer. However, given the struggles that Jeremy Swayman had the previous season, it wasn't surprising to see Boston hold onto him. However, the time is now to cut ties and find someone who will take him off your hands.

He carries a $3 million AAV, but the Bruins have a serviceable backup in Michael DiPietro that can move up as Swayman's backup with a cheaper contract. Korpisalo served his role as a backup, but given how Boston is going to need all the cap space they can create, moving Korpisalo is a good place to start. I know, easier said than done.

Casey Mittlestadt

This season, Casey Mittlestadt played on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson, and they were one of the top second lines in the NHL. However, Arvidsson is a free agent, and it remains to be seen if a contract can be worked out before free agency opens on July 1.

Moving Mittlestadt and his $5.75 million AAV would clear some big cap space. The Colorado Avalanche were the ones who handed him that contract, and Boston acquired him at the trade deadline in 2025 as part of the return for Charlie Coyle. Retaining some money might need to be done by Sweeney, but this would be a dream contract to unload this offseason.

Henri Jokiharju

Acquiring Henri Jokiharju at the trade deadline in 2025 was understandable. He was someone who had played with the Buffalo Sabres, and his experience was needed after the Bruins traded Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, nobody saw what was coming.

Sweeney re-signed Jokiharju to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $3 million. What makes the signing even more head-scratching is that he played in just 41 regular-season games for first-year coach Marco Sturm with two goals and 15 points. Production aside, this is a contract that should be at the top of the list of contracts moved out this summer, with two more years remaining.

Mason Lohrei

When the Bruins were rumored to be closing in on a trade to acquire defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames in January, Mason Lohrei was thrown out as a potential part of the return heading to Alberta. However, the deal fell through, but it sent the message that Sweeney was willing to part ways with his left-shot defenseman.

It was reported last week that Sweeney was throwing out the former Ohio State standout's name in trade talks. He'll make $3.2 million next season and is someone who teams could covet as he can be a power-play No. 1 defenseman. He would likely be part of a much bigger trade that brings back a need to Boston this summer.