Bruins Don Sweeney might be laying the groundwork to trade one struggling defenseman

When it comes to the Boston Bruins offseason, anything should be fair game. After being bounced by the Buffalo Sabres in six games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, one thing that the Bruins front office brass knows is that more talent is needed if they are going to make another run to the playoffs in 2026-27.

It doesn't appear that their multiple needs will be addressed through free agency as names begin to come off the board. If Sweeney is going to address the need for a right-shot defenseman, a top-six center, or a goal-scoring wing, it'll likely have to be through a trade. Not all three can be addressed.

Boston does have some trade chips they could use as part of a bigger deal to bring back an impact player, and one NHL writer dropped an unsurprising name on his trade board list.

Bruins reportedly shopping defenseman Mason Lohrei

SportsNet's Nick Kypreos dropped the "Real Kyper's Trade Board 7.0," and one name was the Bruins young defenseman Mason Lohrei. Truth be told, it's not surprising the former Ohio State standout would be listed.

"After getting into just three playoff games, I’ve heard the Bruins are looking into moving the 25-year-old Mason Lohrei. He’s a good player making $3.2 million for another season before he becomes an RFA, but the Bruins are doing their due diligence to see if his upside is appealing enough to another team to allow Boston to get back someone else who will help them in another part of the lineup,'' Kypreos wrote.

Lohrei will be playing on the second year of a two-year contract with an AAV of $3.2 million. He has shown flashes at times, but he also has gone through a lot of growing pains the last couple of seasons. This season, he played in 73 games with a career-high seven goals and 19 assists, while averaging just under 17 minutes a night. Against Buffalo in the playoffs, he played in just three of the six games in the series.

Trading Lohrei straight up is very unlikely to happen, as the return won't be what Boston needs. However, having him as part of a bigger deal that can bring back a need is something that Sweeney can do. We should have a clear idea leading into the Entry Draft next month.