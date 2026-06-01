3 nightmare trade destinations for former Bruins first-round draft pick

With June officially here, that means we're going to see things pick up around the NHL with the Stanley Cup Final beginning on Tuesday night, the NHL Entry Draft later in the month, and then free agency on July 1.

Leading into the draft, there should be some moves by clubs to improve their roster through some trades, which sometimes include draft picks going one way. The free agent market is slowly drying up, which will force teams to make some trades to address some needs for next season.

One team that will likely get a lot of phone calls about the availability of players is the Vancouver Canucks. New general manager Ryan Johnson will have a surplus of players that other teams would be interested in. One of those players is former Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. The Daily Hive listed nine potential landing spots for the left-wing, and three were in the Atlantic Division, which will make things more difficult for the Black and Gold next season if one of them becomes a reality.

3 Atlantic Division teams listed as trade destinations for former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk

When DeBrusk left in free agency, the surprise landing spot was the Canucks. However, during his time there, things haven't gone the way the organization had hoped, and now, it wouldn't be surprising if he waives his no-trade clause this summer. The Daily Hive listed the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators as potential landing spots.

Now again, these are just potential destinations, but all three would be tough for the Bruins to deal with. Why? Well, you know that wherever he lands, he's likely going to find a new jolt of energy and likely be a vital depth scoring piece for the team he lands with.

Buffalo knocked out the Bruins in six games in the first round of the playoffs this year, and the Senators are a team that could go through some changeover this summer. The Red Wings are a team desperate to make the playoffs after falling apart late in the season. There are likely going to be some big changes in the Motor City this summer.

DeBrusk has been a hit or miss throughout his time in the NHL, but when he's going well, he's a difference-maker at times. A rejuvenated Jake DeBrusk in the Atlantic Division could be a nightmare for the Boston Bruins.