3 former Boston Bruins who won't survive the 2026 trade deadline

The 2026 NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. EST, and just how many trades are going to be made remains to be seen. On Monday, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney sounded like someone who is going to be cautious at this year's trade deadline after having a fire sale last year that produced a Stanley Cup championship for Brad Marchand with the Florida Panthers.

Some current members of the Black and Gold could be moved by Friday's deadline, while there are several former Bruins who could be moved from their current teams. Here are three former Boston players who could be traded by Friday's deadline.

Dougie Hamilton

This one feels like after months, heck even years, of speculation is going to come true. Former Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton is a prime candidate to be moved from the New Jersey Devils by the deadline.

The 32-year-old carries a $9 million AAV through the 2027-28 season, which is a rather large contract for someone to take on. A mobile defenseman, he no longer has a no-trade clause in his contract, and he logs 21 minutes a night. A team looking for an offensive defenseman and desperate to add a player like Hamilton on the backend might finally make a move for him.

Erik Haula

Several teams are looking for center help, and one player on an expiring contract is Erik Haula. The 34-year-old is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season, so if there was someone who could be acquired for depth as a rental for a Cup contender, it's Haula.

He carries a $3.15 million AAV, but the Nashville Predators would be willing to retain some of that to move and an expiring contract. A good penalty killer with good speed still, Haula can be an asset to a team's bottom-six. He'll even sneak in some production at times. The Predators have some decisions to make, but there is no doubt that with the number of teams looking for center help, Haula is a low-risk, high-reward option.

A.J. Greer

It appears that three long postseason runs and injuries have finally caught up with the Panthers. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs are in real danger of missing the playoffs, and if they decide to sell some of their expiring contracts, A.J. Greer is someone a team might covet for the bottom of their lineup.

The 29-year-old has already set a career-high in goals with 11, and he has tied his career-high for assists with 11. A gritty forward who can cause teams to get frustrated with his style of play and his forechecking, he is a cheap depth option who has plenty of postseason experience. Again, Florida will likely be selling by Friday instead of buying.