3 current Boston Bruins players opponents love to hate

Over the course of their long-standing history, there have been many Boston Bruins who have been villains of other teams. You name it, there have been players that other fan bases have loved to hate. Brad Marchand comes to mind right away, no?

He was traded to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline in March of 2025, but he re-signed in South Florida and will continue to draw the ire of opposing teams. It's just his nature, and he loves it. There are still some players who are currently on the Black and Gold's roster who will continue to draw the negative attention of opposing teams. Here are three current members of the Bruins that opposing fans and teams hate to play.

Mark Kastelic

A fourth-line forward, Mark Kastelic, was acquired two summers ago as part of the return from the Ottawa Senators in the Linus Ullmark trade. He has been everything that the Bruins have asked for as a player, a tough player who gets under the skin of opposing teams and fans. Since being acquired from Ottawa, he has inked an extension to remain in Boston.

Last season, Kastelic produced more offensively, which likely didn't sit well with opponents. He is someone who will protect his teammates, and he is not afraid to drop the gloves with anyone, no matter how much height and weight he gives away.

Nikita Zadorov

Let's put it this way: it doesn't take much for Nikita Zadorov to get under the skin of opponents and fans since arriving in Boston. He plays a heavy game, clears out the front of his net, and he's not afraid to join the offensive rush with his long strides and is willing to crash the opponent's goal.

He won over Bruins fans two years ago when he fought Florida Panthers goon Sam Bennett, who usually shies away from fights and maybe shouldn't have with Zadorov, who dropped him. You can bet Bennett, being the fake tough guy he is, will skate away next time before deciding to drop the gloves with Zadorov. He has already caught the ire of Toronto Maple Leafs fans, but that doesn't take much of an effort.

Charlie McAvoy

You might be asking why Charlie McAvoy is on this list. Well, he is someone who doesn't shy away from anything and is not afraid to dish it out as well as take it. He has had his share of questionable hits and has been suspended, but he always comes ready to play in all three zones. A lot of the hate he receives is jealousy.

In his prime, McAvoy is someone that nearly all fan bases love to hate, but would welcome him on their team with open arms. Let's not overlook that. He is a leader on and off the ice for the Black and Gold, but enemy No. 1 when the puck drops with most fan bases around the league.