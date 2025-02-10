3 Bruins' prospects playing for bragging rights at TD Garden

The second Monday night in the month of February means one thing in the city of Boston, it's championship night for the Beanpot. Two Boston Bruins prospects will be looking to help their team claim the trophy at the TD Garden.

Last Monday night, Boston College beat Northeastern, 8-2, in the first semifinal after Boston University rolled over Harvard, 7-1, to set up Monday night's title game at 7:30 p.m. Harvard and Northeastern will meet in the consolation game at 4:30.

Three Bruins prospects looking to win Beanpot for Boston College

When the tournament started last Monday night, three Bruins prospects were looking to win the Beanpot, but when the dust settled, it was crosstown rivals BC and BU playing. That means two Boston draft picks for Boston College will be looking to lead their school to the Beanpot title in their first appearance in the championship game since 2019.

Dean Letourneau, Andre Gasseau, and Oskar Jellvik, who just happen to be linemates, will play at the TD Garden against BU for the title. In the semifinal round win over Northeastern, Gasseau scored a goal for the Eagles while Jellvik picked up an assist for BC.

This is the biggest college hockey in-season tournament and if you're not from the city of Boston, you may not know much about it. It's the two nights during the season when the teams battle for bragging rights for a year around the city. Boston College is the top-ranked team in the country, while BU is also ranked, coming in at No. 8.

If you have never tuned in for a game in the Beanpot, never mind the championship game, you're missing out. This game will be broadcast outside the city of Boston on ESPN+ and for one night, all eyes of the college hockey world are on the city of Boston.