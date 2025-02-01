3 Bruins players who won’t last past the 2025 trade deadline

After losing, 6-2, to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at the TD Garden, the Boston Bruins fell out of an Eastern Conference playoff spot after the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 2-1, in overtime later in the night. To compound matters for the Black and Gold, they face a difficult four-game stretch before the 4 Nations Faceoff break in a week.

Last month, team President Cam Neely said that the front office is going to have two paths as the trade deadline of March 7 approaches and it’s becoming clear which path they need to go down. They are in desperate need of a retool and roster adjustment. Of course, Boston fans are looking for management changes, but that won’t come until the off-season if it happens at all.

With the trade deadline approaching fast, here are three Bruins who won’t last in Boston through the deadline.

Trent Frederic

Let’s start with the obvious one. Trent Frederic has been up-and-down during his time with the Bruins since being selected in the first round of the 2016 Entry Draft. He has primarily been a third-line player for Boston and he has produced the last couple of years but struggled under former coach Bruce Cassidy.

Last season he had career-highs with 18 goals, 22 assists, and 40 points. This season, however, he has seen a big dip in his production with seven goals and 14 points. He is an unrestricted free agent following the season and there is reportedly interest from other clubs around the league for Frederic. It should not come as a surprise as he brings a lot of grit to the lineup and a change of scenery might do him some good. GM Don Sweeney moving him makes too much sense so they don’t lose him for nothing in free agency.

Justin Brazeau

One name that might not generate some big interest is Justin Brazeau, but the big forward has fallen in the lineup for interim coach Joe Sacco down to the fourth line. An unrestricted free agent after the season, he has produced both at even strength and on the power play when he's playing well.

The 6-foot-6 Ontario native has 10 goals and 10 assists this season with four goals coming on the power play earlier in the season. At least he was willing to get to the front of the net on the power play, something that has been an issue for Boston this season. He is not going to get much of a return back from any club that acquires him, but he would be a serviceable addition for a playoff team looking for fourth-line help. He also opens up a roster spot for a younger player to come up from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) if moved.

Andrew Peeke

The Bruins acquired Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the trade deadline last March for bottom-pairing depth and that’s what he has been. However, for a team looking for toughness on defense and depth, he would be a good pickup.

He still has a year of control beyond this season at $2.75 million, but he blocks shots, and takes the body well. I know fans would like to see other defensemen moved like maybe Brandon Carlo, but unless the front office goes into full blow-it-up mode, that’s unlikely to happen. Moving Peeke would allow the Bruins to check out some of their younger defenseman like Michael Callahan down the stretch.