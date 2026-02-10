The Olympic break is upon us, which means teams are taking a break from what has been a hectic compact schedule to allow some of the top players in the world to represent their country on the biggest stage.

Boston has eight players competing for their countries in games that will get underway on Wednesday. As much as some of the players on the Black and Gold's roster are glad to see the break come, some might not be. Here are three Bruins who were playing well before the break and are sad to see it come.

3 Bruins players who are sad to see the Olympic break come

Morgan Geekie

Who knew that a power play goal in the third period of a game in January, when Boston was down 6-0, was going to be such a big goal? The Bruins lost the game to the Dallas Stars, 6-2, but that goal ended a 12-game goalless streak for Morgan Geekie. That goal started another heater for Boston's forward.

In the seven games before the Olympic break, after the Dallas game, Geekie finished with six goals and five assists. He has been playing so well that the referees didn't see his game-winning goal in the third period on Jan. 24 against the Montreal Canadiens go into the net. They needed a video review to confirm it. He's been that good.

Marat Khusnutdinov

One player who has been sliding a bit under the radar leading into the break is Marat Khusnutdinov. He had a four-game point streak heading into the break with a goal and three assists. He has been valuable for Marco Sturm, playing in all situations and being moved around the lineup. He has been a pleasant surprise since being acquired from the Minnesota Wild at last March's trade deadline.

Fraser Minten

This one goes without saying. Fraser Minten had a January to remember with eight goals and six assists in 14 games. I'm not a math major, but even I can figure out that equals a point-per-game. He has become a valuable piece of the 2025-26 Bruins and had a goal and three assists in his last four games before the break. As much as Boston's veterans are going to be coming back from the break as a key to a postseason berth, Minten will be just as big.