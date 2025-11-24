3 Bruins feature on recent Team USA World Junior roster prediction

The Boston Bruins should have plenty of representation at this year's World Juniors, which is another sign of an improving prospect pool. College Puck NXT posted their roster prediction for Team USA via X, and there were three Bruins who made the list. If Team USA wins its third consecutive title, the Bruins' prospects should have a massive hand in it, starting with one of their top players.

James Hagens

James Hagens was a significant reason Team USA won the gold medal last season as an underager, which suggests he will have an impact this year as one of the expected top players in the tournament. In what could be his last international tournament before turning pro, it'll be interesting to see how much Hagens has grown since the Bruins drafted him, as he plays against the top players in his peer group.

If his past is any indication, it could be an excellent tournament for Hagens. He had 22 points in seven games in the World Under 18s when he played against this group of players, and he had 21 points in seven games at the Under 17s.

Will Zellers

The Charlie Coyle trade is the gift that keeps on giving. Will Zellers was on the bubble for CP NXT in the preseason prediction, but he earned himself a spot on the team with his goal-scoring prowess this season. He has seven goals and four assists in 12 games with the University of North Dakota.

Zellers burst onto the scene at his first tournament with Team USA in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He had five goals in five games to increase his draft stock and put himself on the radar for USA Hockey in the future. In a short tournament like this one, Zellers' scoring ability can be an asset when one goal could be the difference.

Elliott Groenewold

Unlike Hagens and Zellers, Elliott Groenewold won't make Team USA to put the puck in the net. Groenewold doesn't produce a ton of points, but he has an aggressive style that could overwhelm some of his peers, as he does at Quinnipiac.

Groenewold was another player on the bubble in the preseason prediction, but forced himself onto the final list. While Team USA's roster decisions won't likely match CP NXT's predictions, the players who have improved their stock between the preseason and now show how the Bruins' prospects are progressing rapidly.