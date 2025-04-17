3 Boston Bruins players that should be sent packing this offseason

After a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils at the TD Garden on Tuesday night, the nightmare that was the Boston Bruins' 2024-25 season is officially over. The Black and Gold will not be part of the postseason for the first time in nine years. Their loss to the Devils has them tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers, with 76 points, with the Flyers having one more game remaining in their season on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

After missing the playoffs, this is expected to be a busy off-season for the front office, and don’t be surprised if there are some big changes on the horizon. There are players on the roster who have term remaining that Sweeney and Boston should move on from in retooling the roster for next season and beyond.

Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo was acquired from the Ottawa Senators last June as part of a package that was sent to the Bruins for goalie Linus Ullmark. It was a surprising return after the season he had last season with Ottawa, which was dismal. The Senators wanted to get away from him so badly that they retained money for the Black and Gold.

He had a decent first season in Boston, finishing a game over .500, but with a $3 million AAV that the Bruins have to pay for three more seasons, trading him is the route to go. You invested $8.25 million into Jeremy Swayman, and with a normal off-season, you have to think he’ll figure it out. Sighing Michael DePietro or Brandon Bussi and bringing one of them up as backup is the avenue to go and create a little more cap space. Korpisalo does have a modified 10-team no-trade clause, which could hamper things.

Andrew Peeke

Acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2024 trade deadline, Andrew Peeke solidified the bottom pair on defense for the Black and Gold. Boston lost Brandon Carlo to a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, while also losing Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm to season-ending injuries. That forced Peeke to play more and sometimes up in the lineup on a depleted unit.

He has one year at $2.75 million remaining on his current deal. McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm should both be ready for training camp in the fall, but there needs to be upgrades on the backend, and there are no answers in the minors with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Upgrading on the backend means bodies will have to leave, and Peeke is a candidate who should draw some interest from other teams.

Pavel Zacha

Make no mistake about it, Pavel Zacha has been good for the Bruins, but there needs to be some pretty big changes with the forward grouping, and Zacha is someone who would generate a ton of interest. He has two years remaining at $4.75 million per year, and that is tradeable contract for Sweeney to clear some cap space or to acquire an impact player.

There are several needs at wing and center this off-season for the Black and Gold as it will be a much different-looking roster next September. Zacha tailed off as the season went along, and he is their best option to move from the forward grouping in an attempt to get better.