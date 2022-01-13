3 Bold Trade Moves Boston Bruins Should Consider to Shake Up the Roster

It's no secret, the Boston Bruins are struggling to score goals in 2024-25. Even David Pastrnak who leads the team in goals with eight is struggling to find the back of the net. Tuesday night at the TD Garden in a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, they fired 33 shots at Vancouver netminder Kevin Lankeinen, who stopped them all and mostly with ease.

As we approach American Thanksgiving, a time in the season when everyone closely watches the standings to see who is in a playoff spot and who isn't. For the first time in a couple of seasons, the Black and Gold's postseason hopes are thin, at best. GM Don Sweeney might end up having to pull the trigger on a trade at some point and if they do, here are three potential targets to help Boston's goal-scoring woes.

Trevor Zegras

For some time, Trevor Zegras has been a name that has been linked to trade rumors. It's starting to feel like not a matter of if, but when. The ninth overall pick in the 2019 Entry Draft is a player that a lot of teams would have an interest in and Sweeney should.

This season for the Anaheim Ducks, Zegras has three goals and five assists averaging just over 17 minutes a night. He is just 39% at the face-off dot, but playing on the wing might be a move to make. There is no doubt that he has the talent to come to a new team and find his scoring touch again. Another thing to keep in mind, Sweeney and Ducks GM Pat Verbeek have swung trades in recent years.

Brock Nelson

The Bruins visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday night and will get a good look at center Brock Nelson, someone who is having a good season for coach Patrick Roy. The 32-year-old has eight goals and six assists and averages just under 19 minutes a night.

He is someone who could solidify the center position for the Bruins who are struggling there despite the addition of Elias Lindholm in free agency. Nelson has won 55.7% of his face-offs going into the matchup with the Black and Gold and should have a strong night at the dot. This would be an under-the-radar addition by Sweeney.

Chris Kreider

Following a 6-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, Elliotte Friedman posted on X that the New York Rangers are interested in shaking up things. One of the names the insider mentioned was Chris Kreider and that would be a huge addition to this Bruins lineup.

In the aftermath of their 6-2 loss in Edmonton on Saturday, the Rangers have made it very clear they are interested in making moves and shaking up their roster.



Among the names indicated are Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, although other options will be considered. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 25, 2024

This season he has nine goals, which would have him leading the Bruins right now. He has scored over 30 goals in the last three seasons, including 52 in 2021-22. The former Boston College standout would be an instant upgrade and addition to the top six. This is a player that Sweeney should have serious conversations about.

All three of these players are not going to come cheap, but maybe a roster shakeup is what the Bruins need right now. They are 2-1-0 under interim coach Joe Sacco after firing Jim Montgomery last week, but while the defense has been better and more structured, they still struggle to score. An upgrade is needed sooner rather than later.