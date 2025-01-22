3 bad contracts the Boston Bruins need to shed at the trade deadline

Last week, Boston Bruins President Cam Neely said that along with GM Don Sweeney, they will form two paths as the trade deadline of March 7 draws closer. Over the weekend, their team did little to point the front office in which direction they should go with a devastating shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators and a four-goal third-period rally to take down the San Jose Sharks.

Boston begins a three-game stretch in four days beginning Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils where it will go a long way into determining the organization’s path over the next six weeks. If the Bruins end up moving players, here are three contracts they should look to shed at the deadline.

Charlie Coyle

Since being acquired from the Minnesota Wild in 2019, Charlie Coyle has been good for the Bruins, but as he gets up there in age at 32 years old, his production this season, like most of his teammates, is way down. He did a nice job in 2023-24 solidifying the center position for the Black and Gold after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired.

Not only is it his age and decline in production, but it's also his contract that has one more year on it with an AAV of $5.25 million. When the trade deadline passes, he’ll be 33 years old and he has been shifted out to the wing more and more this season. He does have a no movement and trade clause that he would need to waive to complete a trade. For a team headed for a retool, $5.25 million is a lot of money that could be used for next season in a different direction.

Pavel Zacha

Another player who helped to solidify the Bruins center spot after Bergeron and Krejci retired was Pavel Zacha. However, he carries a $4.75 million AVV for the next two seasons, which is a hefty sum for another center moved to the wing. Like Coyle, Zacha is seeing a dip in his production this year.

He does have a no-trade clause which the Bruins would have to get him to waive to complete a deal, but if Sweeney can find the right team as a contender, it makes him think about it. Like Coyle, his AAV is a lot of money that could be used in other areas.

Joonas Korpisalo

This might been the longest shot of any of these players getting moved, but there is always a team looking for goaltending. He is owed $3 million by the Bruins for the next three seasons as the Senators are retaining $1 million as part of the Linus Ullmark deal.

He has played better this season with Boston after a terrible 2023-24 season with Ottawa and you can make the case that Bruins goalie Bob Essensa is a big reason for that. He is 8-4-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .892 SV%. He does have a 10-team no-trade clause in his contract, but if Sweeney can swing a deal with a team not on that and turn to a younger and cheaper backup next season for Jeremy Swayman (Brandon Bussi anyone), then it makes sense to move on from Korpisalo.