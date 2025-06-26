The first-round pick every Bruins fan should want

The 2025 NHL Draft begins Friday night, and the Boston Bruins are at a pivotal point in their franchise’s history as the arrow points down for the first time in a long time. They are beginning a rebuild that fans across New England hope will be short-lived. With the seventh pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Bruins will almost certainly look to add a center that could become a franchise cornerstone piece in the long run.

James Hagens - Center - Boston College

James Hagens has become a well-known name in Boston, as his reputation with the Eagles developed quickly. At Boston College, Hagens registered 11 goals and 26 assists, as his 37 points were third on the team behind former first-round picks Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard.

Hagens was considered among the top prospects in the draft and was even considered a potential No. 1 overall selection not too long ago. Despite his hometown New York Islanders winning the draft lottery, Hagens has slipped in mock drafts, making the Bruins a prime option at seventh overall.

He broke Nikita Kucherov’s U-18 World Junior Championships tournament point record of 21 after posting 22 points. The sky was the limit for the top prospect, but the emergence of other players, including other centers, has changed the landscape of the draft. Although slightly undersized, the skill level is unquestionable.

The Bruins need young talent, and they should look no further than Hagens to fill that void. Many people expect Hagens to return to Boston College for another season to develop, as he may not be pro-ready. While that won’t excite fans, the Bruins are entering a rebuild and need to allow their current young players to show what they can do at the pro level. Evaluating their current talent will be as important as developing their future talent.

“I love Boston,” said Hagens. “It’s a beautiful city. Only great things to say about it. I love it there.”

Hagens has shown his love for Boston on several occasions. Boston College already had three players in their lineup who the Bruins drafted, including last year’s first-round pick, Dean Letourneau. If Hagens returns to the Eagles, it could present an opportunity to develop alongside Letourneau, who will enter his second season. Oskar Jellvik and Andre Gasseau are other former draft choices of the Bruins who played with Hagens in 2024-2025.

Fortunately, there will be a plethora of promising centers available in the top 10, but if they miss out on Hagens, the results could be devastating.