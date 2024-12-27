2 Reasons to Love & 1 to Hate the Idea of the Boston Bruins Trading for Chris Kreider

One of the most head-scratching teams so far this season has been the New York Rangers. Just six months after reaching the Eastern Conference Final and losing in six games to the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, expectations were high in the Big Apple for the Blueshirts this season.

Things have not gone as planned for the Rangers who are currently sitting outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture as the NHL comes out of its three-day holiday break on Friday. Kreider has recently been a healthy scratch and it makes you wonder what his future holds in New York.

Last week, the Rangers traded Kappo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken after he was scratched from their lineup, which makes you wonder what GM Chris Drury will do with Kreider. If he is available in a trade, teams would likely be reaching out in droves to Drury, but should Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney? Here are two reasons to love for Boston to trade for Kreider and one reason not to.

Reason for the Bruins to trade for Chris Kreider: Power Play

It's no secret that the Bruins' power play this season has been downright bad. Entering their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, they have the 31st-ranked advantage. As bad as the numbers are, it's looked that bad, if not worse, at times this season.

Four of Kreider's 11 goals this season have come on the power play and he would be exactly what interim coach Joe Sacco needs. Last season, Jake DeBrusk and James van Riemsdyk were key as a not-front presence on the power play and this season they just don't have it. David Pastrnak is struggling and the most surprising contributor has been Justin Brazeau. Kreider would make the power play better and give them what they need.

Reason for the Bruins to trade for Chris Kreider: Goal-scoring potential

Yes, Kreide would bring power play help, but despite his numbers being way down this season, 11 goals for 12 points, there is no question about the talent he has and the ability to score goals in all situations. In 2021-22, he scored 52 goals and he followed that up with 36 a year later and 39 last season.

In 845 career regular-season games, he has 315 goals and he has proven that he's an excellent goal-scorer and he would move right up to the top of the Bruins roster as goal-scoring threats. It feels like Kreider has a lot left in the tank offensively and going to a team like Boston could help him find that.

Reason to not to trade for Chris Kreider: Contract

Maybe the biggest roadblock in acquiring Kreider for the Bruins would be his contract which carries a $6.5 million AVV until 2027. Fitting him under the cap in Boston would require about that much money going out. Easier said than done.

Make no mistake about it, he has earned that contract, but fitting him in is very difficult. What would the Bruins be willing to send out in return? You could include Trent Frederic, but that would not be nearly enough money and it would require other players to leave.

In the overall big picture, the Rangers could end up holding onto Kreider, but who knows at this point. The NHL trade deadline is March and there is plenty of time to get something done, however, as we learned last season with Elias Lindholm being sent from the Calgary Flames to the Vancouver Canucks in late January, deals can happen well before the deadline.