Recently, Joonas Korpisalo has made it very clear to the Bruins Organization that he wants more playing time in the net come next season. Has he earned the right to make such a demand, or does the Jacobs family stand to benefit from a potential trade? Here are a few things that we know.

2 Reasons the Bruins Should Keep Korpisalo

Bruins fans have watched the 6-foot-3, 199-pound Finnish goaltender Joonas Korpisalo have a breakout season this year. This former Sens player switched places with former favorite Linus Ullmark as part of a goalie trade deal prior to the beginning of this season. Since joining the black and gold, he's proven himself to be a welcomed addition by earning 27 game points, throughout an 11-10-3 record.

Korpi's goals against averaged at 2.90 for the 2024-25 season, barely trailing Swayman's GAA of 3.11. Performances like this have made Korpi himself question whether he should stay within the Bruins organization, or if it is time for him to move along. This dilemma was relayed through his agent Markus Lehto. According to Jimmy Murphy of RG Media, should Korpi not see more starts next season, he would welcome a trade out of Boston.

1 Reason the Bruins should Trade Korpisalo

Not only would trading Korpi be beneficial to him if he was granted more starts next season with an opposing team, but such a trade could potentially benefit his current team as well. By trading the rising goaltender, a spot would then open for AHL's Brandon Bussi or Michael DiPietro to move up to the NHL roster. Moving either of these players in would also save the Bruins some cap space come draft time.

Neither Providence goaltenders Brandon Bussi nor Michael DiPietro are new to the Boston Bruins scene. In fact, they were both in the running to potentially serve as Korpisalo's backup at the beginning of the season, pending Jeremy Swayman's highly publicized contract negotiations. Ultimately, Swayman signed, and both contenders remained in Providence. Switching goaltenders again this upcoming season would put these two back in the running, no doubt with one of them moving up from Providence while placing the other as the third netminder.

Whichever direction the B's take regarding Korpi going into the 2025-26 season, they'll want to secure their goalie tandem before training camp. The less-than-stellar performance from Sway last season could have been a direct result of his missing training camp last summer. Who will be between the pipes for the home opener? Stay tuned, Spoked-B Nation!