Boston Bruins goalie's agent sends the front office an ultimatum

There is going to be a lot of change when it comes to the Boston Bruins this off-season. It's expected after a season that saw them miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs and finish tied for last place with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Over the last couple of weeks of the season, one Bruins player took some subtle jabs at the coaching staff and front office on his way out the door to begin his long off-season. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made it clear that he was unhappy with his playing time in 2024-25.

Sweeney referred to Korpisalo on Wednesday morning at the end of the season press conference with the Bruins' upper management, and it seemed odd that he deserved the net more this year. After the dust has settled, it doesn't seem as odd now after a report has surfaced about Korpisalo's potential future in Boston.

Joonas Korpisalo's agent reportedly sends loud message to Bruins GM Don Sweeney

According to Jimmy Murphy of RG Media, Korpisalo's agent, Markus Lehto, informed Sweeney that if the former Ottawa Senators goalie doesn't plan on getting more starts next season, then he would welcome a trade out of Boston. Yes, Korpisalo saw an improvement in his record, going 11-10-3 with a 2.90 goals against average and a .893 save percentage. He also recorded three shutouts.

Last season with Ottawa before coming over in the Linus Ullmark trade last June, Korpisalo went 21-26-4 with a 3.27 GAA and a .890 SV%. You could make the case that he had a better season this season under Bruins goalie coach Bob Essensa, but to think that he's going to play a lot more after the contract Boston gave Jeremy Swayman last October is not going to happen.

No matter what happens this summer, the Bruins will run it back with Swayman next season and expect him to get a lot more of the action. Moving Korpisalo this summer would make sense for Sweeney as it would open some cap space with Michael DiPietro or Brandon Bussi being a cheaper backup option.

Korpisalo began the process of laying the foundation of a potential trade this summer with his comments, and his agent reportedly followed up with a message. The puck is now in Sweeney's end, and he'll make the final call.