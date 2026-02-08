2 former Bruins players who are seeing trade probability rising ahead of deadline

The NHL has hit Olympic break and the roster freeze that went into effect earlier this week. When everyone returns following the break, the NHL trade deadline will be only nine days away. As far as the Bosotn Bruins go, it remains to be seen what general manager Don Sweeney does.

Last year, he was a big-time seller, where he traded Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo, and Justin Brazeau. That move has paid off this season. As far as some former Bruins go, there is a real possibility that two former Boston players could be moved, and for one, it would be the third time in one calendar year.

Probility rising that two former Bruins could be on the move

Two former Bruins players have ended up on trade boards, and there is a good chance they'll be moved. New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is one of them, and Coyle. Hamilton is someone who has been rumored to be moved before, but it hasn't happened. As for Coyle, this is where it gets interesting.

Coyle was traded by Sweeney to the Colorado Avalanche at the deadline last March, but it didn't work out as well as he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets over the offseason. Now, he is someone who could be moved again, ending up at No. 9 on Bleacher Report's Trade Block Big Board.

Coyle would be an interesting case. Columbus is playing very well before the break and closed within four points of the Black and Gold for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. Now that might not mean much, consider the Bruins were sellers last year at the deadline despite being within striking distance of a postseason berth. Remember, Columbus visits the TD Garden after the break.

Coyle is a veteran center that a team could use for depth for a postseason run. He is scheduled to be a free agent over the summer, and thre price might not be what it was for Sweeney last year. Do the Bruins get back involved for him, given all their injuries?