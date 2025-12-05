2 Bruins prospects heading overseas for a unique opportunity

The Spengler Cup is an annual invitational international hockey tournament hosted in Davos, Switzerland. It plays beween December 26 and 31, which gives fans wall-to-wall hockey between that prestigious tournament and the World Junior tournament.

Europe's most prestigious hockey teams usually attend the event, along with Team Canada, which features Canadian-born players playing in Europe or the North American minor leagues. A USA Selects team attended once in 1988, and they are set to return this year with the US Collegiate Selects.

The Bruins might have had some players left off Team USA's World Junior preliminary roster, but fans can now tune in to watch the US Collegiate team play, as both Chris Pelosi and Ryan Walsh will be part of that roster.

The U.S. Collegiate Selects added Quinnipiac forward Chris Pelosi to the roster for the Spengler Cup. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) December 4, 2025

Pelosi didn't make the initial roster, but he was added as an injury replacement. The team will be no pushover playing against some of Europe's best, as it features two Bruins prospects and notable players like Cole Knuble, Aiden Fink, and Charlie Cerrato. In total, there are 15 NHL-affiliated prospects on the roster.

The US Selects will kick off their tournament against Team Canada before finishing the round-robin portion with a game against the host, HC Davos. The Team Canada roster hasn't been decided yet, but Davos' roster includes notable former NHLers like Filip Zadina, Rasmus Asplund, and Brendan Lemieux.

2 Bruins prospects heading overseas for the holidays

Walsh is on pace for the first point-per-game season of his NCAA career with Cornell. The all-around forward isn't known for his offense, but he does have 64 points in 80 college games. Walsh's effectiveness on the ice is as a plug-and-play two-way forward who can play anywhere in the lineup, but an added scoring touch makes him look like a solid steal for the Bruins in the fifth round.

Pelosi's addition to the roster is well-deserved after his hot start to the season. He has 10 goals in 16 games this season at Quinnipiac, just three shy of his total from his freshman season. In a season where the Bruins' prospects are on the rise, Pelosi is one of the fastest-growing. With the Bruins' changing culture into a more physical team, the power forward fits the bill as a guy Marco Sturm will one day covet.