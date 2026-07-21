2 Bruins division rivals could make a dull Boston offseason even more painful

After the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, the Boston brass knew one thing: more talent was needed for the 2026-27 season.

That brass included President Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney when they met with the media five days after Game 6 at the TD Garden against the Sabres. While that sounds all well and good, saying it and doing it are two different things. Most Bruins fans have seen this before and will take the 'I'll believe it when it's done' route.

Well, so far this offseason, that's been the case. Sweeney has filled just one of the three glaring needs he has for next season and beyond. He acquired JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for a pair of first-round draft picks in June. The other two needs have yet to be addressed: a top-four right-shot defenseman and a top-six center. He reportedly had a deal in place to acquire Darnell Nurse from the Edmonton Oilers on July 1, but it reportedly fell through.

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report listed five NHL teams in need of a game-changing trade after missing out on one so far this offseason, and two would be Atlantic Division teams, which wouldn't be good for the Black and Gold.

2 Atlantic Division teams urged to make a game-changing move this offseason

It feels like the rest of the Atlantic Division has gotten better since the season ended. However, there are two teams, according to Gretz, who could use a game-changing move that have yet to make one so far. Those teams are the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings.

Let's start with Buffalo. If they are going to make a game-changing move this offseason, it'll likely be a move to solve their goaltending woes. One name that they have been linked to is Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. Add him to that team, and they are another force in the Atlantic Division.

It's going to be different in Detroit. Steve Yzerman recently stepped down, and the search for his replacement is on. That means there are going to be no game-changing moves until Yzerman's replacement is in place.

If those two teams make game-changing moves before the season starts and the Bruins basically stand pat, well then, that means it's just two more obstacles that Sweeney and the Black and Gold will need to overcome to get back into the postseason in 2026-27. I guess adding Peterka is a game-changing move. Not all Boston fans would agree.